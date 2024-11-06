Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    6 Nov 2024 2:49 AM GMT
    6 Nov 2024 2:49 AM GMT

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വേ​ലി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് കാ​ട്ടാ​ന ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു

    ഭൂ​വു​ട​മ​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റിൽ
    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വേ​ലി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് കാ​ട്ടാ​ന ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു
    ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞ ആ​ന

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ അ​യ​നൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വേ​ലി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് കാ​ട്ടാ​ന ചെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു. കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​ക​ൾ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് ത​ട​യാ​ൻ ഭൂ​വു​ട​മ ശൃം​ഗ​രെ, പു​ര​ഡ​ലു ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച വേ​ലി​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഭൂ​വു​ട​മ​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

