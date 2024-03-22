Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    22 March 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    22 March 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം

    wild elephant attack
     കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ർ 

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​ക് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ വ​ൽ​നൂ​റു ത്യാ​ഗ​ത്തൂ​രി​ൽ ടൂ​റി​സ്റ്റ് കാ​റി​നു​നേ​രെ കാ​ട്ടാ​ന​യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച മ​ടി​ക്കേ​രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ദു​ബാ​രെ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് നേ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ം. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കാ​റി​ന്റെ പി​ൻ​ഭാ​ഗം ആ​ന​യു​ടെ കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു.

