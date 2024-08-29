Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവൈ​റ്റ് ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    വൈ​റ്റ് ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വൈ​റ്റ് ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ.​എ​സ്. പ​ദ്മ​കു​മാ​ർ, പി.​എ​ൻ. പു​രു​ഷോ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. എ.​എ​സ്. പ​ദ്മ​കു​മാ​ർ (പ്ര​സി), സി.​എ​സ്. ച​ന്ദ്ര​കു​മാ​ർ (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), പി.​എ​ൻ. പു​രു​ഷോ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ (സെ​ക്ര), ബി​മ​ൽ രാ​മ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര), പി. ​പ​ദ്മ​നാ​ഭ​ൻ (ട്ര​ഷ), ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് മേ​നോ​ൻ (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും മൂ​ന്ന് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും 12 ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​ഹി​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി ല​ത അ​നി​ൽ (പ്ര​സി), ടി.​ആ​ർ. ദി​വ്യ (സെ​ക്ര), ബി​ന്ദു കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ (ട്ര​ഷ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarayogamWhite Field
    News Summary - White Field Karayogam Officials
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick