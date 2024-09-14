Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    ഗ്യാസ് സിലിണ്ടർ മാറ്റുന്നതിനിടെ തീ പടർന്ന് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കത്തിനശിച്ചു

    ഈ​ജി​പ്പു​ര​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൽ.​പി.​ജി സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ക​ട​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.വി​വേ​ക് ന​​ഗ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ഈ​ജി​പ്പു​ര​യി​ലെ ക​ബാ​ബ് സെ​​ന്‍റ​റി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ക​ട​യു​ട​മ സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തീ ​പ​ട​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഉ​ട​നെ ക​ട​യു​ട​മ സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്കി​ട്ട​താ​ണ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ ​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണം. ഒ​രു ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യും അ​ഞ്ച് ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​ണ് ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. അ​​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്.

    News Summary - While changing the gas cylinder The fire spread and burnt the vehicles
