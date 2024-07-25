Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    25 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ റീ​ൽ​സ് എ​ടു​ത്താ​ൽ ക​ർ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി

    kerala police
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു : പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ലു​ള്ള​പ്പോ​ഴും യൂ​നി​ഫോ​മി​ലും റീ​ൽ​സ് ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് വി​ല​ക്കി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ബി. ​ദ​യാ​ന​ന്ദ. യൂ​നി​ഫോ​മി​ട്ട് റീ​ൽ​സ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് അ​വ​മ​തി​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും സ​ൽ​പ്പേ​രി​ന് കോ​ട്ടം വ​രു​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നും ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​യാ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​രും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും റീ​ൽ​സ് ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് പ​തി​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    PoliceReelsBangalore City Police Commissioner
