Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:13 AM IST

    വെ​ൽ​ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി

    വെ​ൽ​ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി
    മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് സ്പീ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹി​യ​റി​ങ് കാ​മ്പ​സി​ലെ വെ​ൽ​ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ന്യൂ​റോ സൈ​ക്യാ​ട്രി​സ്റ്റ് ഡോ.​ അ​ഭി​ജി​ത് രാ​മ​ണ്ണ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും സ​മ​ഗ്ര മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വും പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് സ്പീ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹി​യ​റി​ങ് (എ.​ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച്) കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി.

    മ​നഃ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ൽ, കൗ​ൺ​സ​ലി​ങ്, ചി​കി​ത്സ എ​ന്നി​വ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കും. ന്യൂ​റോ സൈ​ക്യാ​ട്രി​സ്റ്റ് ഡോ. ​അ​ഭി​ജി​ത് രാ​മ​ണ്ണ ഹൊ​ന​ഗോ​ഡു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ക്ലി​നി​ക്ക​ൽ സൈ​ക്കോ​ള​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം മേ​ധാ​വി ഡോ. ​റു​ഷി, എ.​ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​എം. പു​ഷ്പ​വ​തി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:newsmetroopensWellness Center
    News Summary - Wellness center opens
