Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 1:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 1:49 AM GMT

    വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Tamanna Bhatia
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജാ​പ്പ​നീ​സ് നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ഷി​സീ​ഡോ​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ന​ടി ത​മ​ന്ന ഭാ​ട്ടി​യ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക​യി​ലെ മാ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ്റ്റോ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ബാ​ക്ക​റോ​സാ​ണ് ഷി​സീ​ഡോ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഷി​സീ​ഡോ ഏ​ഷ്യ പ​സ​ഫി​ക് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നി​ക്കോ​ളാ​സ് ബോ​ഡോ​ൺ​നെ​റ്റ് പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Website LaunchShiseido
    News Summary - Website launch
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick