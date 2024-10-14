Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവ​യ​നാ​ട്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ​ നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ​ നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​നാ​യി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ​നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ.​ബി.​ബി.​എ​സ് സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച 21,000 രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ചെ​ക്ക് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ റീ​സ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്തി​ന് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​മ​ധു​മി​ത ചാ​റ്റ​ർ​ജി കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wayanad LandslideWayanad Relief Fund
    News Summary - Wayanad Relief Fund
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick