Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവ​യ​നാ​ട്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Oct 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Oct 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം: എ​ച്ച്.​ഡ​ബ്ല‍്യു.​എ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    HWA
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​ത്തി​നാ​യി എ​ച്ച്.​ഡ​ബ്ല‍്യു.​എ ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ന്റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ധ​നം പീ​പ്പി​ൾ​സ് ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്

    കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്ത​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് എ​ച്ച്.​ഡ​ബ്ല‍്യു.​എ ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സ​ഹാ​യ ധ​നം പീ​പ്പി​ൾ​സ് ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    എ​ച്ച്.​ഡ​ബ്ല‍്യു.​എ ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ട് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ നാ​സി​ഹ് വ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ, പീ​പ്പി​ൾ​സ് ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സി.​പി. ഹ​ബീ​ബ് റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മാ​റ​ഞ്ചേ​രി, ഷ​മീ​ൽ സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ്, ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ചെ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:HWAWayanad Rehabilitation
    News Summary - Wayanad Rehabilitation: H.W.A help hand over
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick