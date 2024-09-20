Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന് സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ്

    Wayanad Landslide
    മുണ്ടക്കൈ-ചൂരൽമല ഉരുൾപൊട്ടൽ ദൃശ്യം

    ഫോട്ടോ: ഗോകുൽവയനാട് (വെഡ് ലോക്ക് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫി) 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചൂ​ര​ൽ​മ​ല ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട 20 കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. സ​മാ​ജം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും അ​ഭ്യു​ദ​യ​കാം​ക്ഷി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച തു​ക​യാ​യ ര​ണ്ടേ​കാ​ൽ ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ദു​രി​ത ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്. സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പ്ര​മോ​ദ് വ​ര​പ്ര​ത്ത്, പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​സ​മി​തി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ എം.​ജി. ജ​ഗ​ത്, എ​ൻ.​കെ. ശി​വ​ശ​ങ്ക​ര​ൻ, ടി.​എം. ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മേ​പ്പാ​ടി പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Relief FundWayanad LandslideKerala Samajam Bangalore
    News Summary - Wayanad Landslide Relief Fund
