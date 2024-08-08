Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 3:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 3:37 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ടി​നെ നെ​ഞ്ചോ​ടു​ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിലെ ശ്മ​ശാ​നം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും

    wayanad landslide
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​മേ​കാ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ 20 ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തെ ശ​മ്പ​ളം ന​ൽ​കി. ക​ൽ​പ​ള്ളി, കെ​ങ്കേ​രി, ബൊ​മ്മ​നാ​ഹ​ള്ളി ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് സ​ഹാ​യ​ഹ​സ്ത​വു​മാ​യി രം​ഗ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    News Summary - Wayanad-Crisis-Relife
    Similar News
