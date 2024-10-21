Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Oct 2024 2:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Oct 2024 2:05 AM GMT

    ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Drinking water supply
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ​വ​ർ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്മി​ഷ​ൻ ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡി​ന് (കെ.​പി.​ടി.​സി.​എ​ൽ) കീ​ഴി​ലെ ടാ​റ്റ​ഗു​നി, ഹാ​രോ​ഹ​ള്ളി സ​ബ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വാ​ട്ട​ർ സ​പ്ലൈ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്വീ​വേ​ജ് ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന് (ബി.​ഡ​ബ്ല‍്യൂ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​ബി) കീ​ഴി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു​മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Water supplyKarnataka Power Corporation Transmission Ltd.
    News Summary - Water supply Will interrupt
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick