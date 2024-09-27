Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജ​ല അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ൺ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ജ​ല അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ൺ ഇ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജ​ല അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ൺ ഇ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വാ​ട്ട​ർ സ​പ്ലൈ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്വീ​വേ​ജ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഫോ​ൺ ഇ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ൽ 10.30 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫോ​ൺ ഇ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ വി. ​രാം​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് മ​നോ​ഹ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. വാ​ട്ട​ർ ബി​ല്ലി​ങ്, മാ​ൻ​ഹോ​ൾ ക​വി​ഞ്ഞൊ​ഴു​ക​ൽ, മീ​റ്റ​ർ റീ​ഡി​ങ്ങി​ലെ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം മു​ട​ങ്ങ​ൽ, സാ​നി​റ്റ​റി നെ​റ്റ്‍വ​ർ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളും ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​റി​യി​ക്കാം. ഫോ​ൺ: 080 22945119, 080 22229636.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board
    News Summary - Water authority phone in program
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick