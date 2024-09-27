Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT
ജല അതോറിറ്റി ഫോൺ ഇൻ പരിപാടിtext_fields
News Summary - Water authority phone in program
ബംഗളൂരു: ബാംഗ്ലൂർ വാട്ടർ സപ്ലൈ ആൻഡ് സ്വീവേജ് ബോർഡ് ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്കായി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഫോൺ ഇൻ പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. രാവിലെ 9.30 മുതൽ 10.30 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന ഫോൺ ഇൻ പരിപാടിയിൽ ബോർഡ് ചെയർമാൻ വി. രാംപ്രസാദ് മനോഹർ പങ്കെടുക്കും. വാട്ടർ ബില്ലിങ്, മാൻഹോൾ കവിഞ്ഞൊഴുകൽ, മീറ്റർ റീഡിങ്ങിലെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ, ജലവിതരണം മുടങ്ങൽ, സാനിറ്ററി നെറ്റ്വർക്ക് തുടങ്ങിയവയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പരാതികളും ആക്ഷേപങ്ങളും ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് അറിയിക്കാം. ഫോൺ: 080 22945119, 080 22229636.
