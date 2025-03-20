Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവാ​രി​യ​ർ സ​മാ​ജം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2025 8:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2025 8:50 AM IST

    വാ​രി​യ​ർ സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​താ​ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​രി​യ​ർ സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​താ​ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വാ​രി​യ​ർ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​നി​താ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വാ​രി​യ​ർ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​നി​താ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ ന​ഗ​ർ ഇ.​സി.​എ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ക​വ​യി​ത്രി ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ ബാ​ല​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​വി. വി​ജ​യ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. 18 ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ വ​നി​താ​തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ദൊ​ഡ്ഡ​ന ഗു​ണ്ടി​യി​ലു​ള്ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gender equalityempowermentWomen's Day March
    News Summary - Warrior Society Women's Day Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X