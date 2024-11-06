Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    6 Nov 2024 2:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 2:18 AM GMT

    വഖഫ് ഭൂമി: ജെ.പി.സി ചെയർമാൻ നാളെ കർഷകരെ കാണും

    Jagdambika Pal
    ജഗദാംബിക പാൽ

    ബംഗളൂരു: വഖഫ് ബോർഡിന്റെ നോട്ടീസ് കൈപ്പറ്റിയ കർഷകരെ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച സംയുക്ത പാർലമെന്ററി സമിതി ചെയർമാൻ ജഗദംബിക പാൽ സന്ദർശിക്കും. ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട റവന്യൂ രേഖകൾ അദ്ദേഹം പരിശോധിക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsWaqf land
