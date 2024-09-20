Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:50 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:50 AM GMT

    ചു​മ​ർ​ചി​​ത്ര മ​ത്സ​ര​വു​മാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്വ​ച്ഛ​താ ഹൈ ​സേ​വ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡി​വി​ഷ​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ചു​മ​ർ​ചി​ത്ര ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. എ​സ്.​എം.​വി.​ടി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 29നാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. ശു​ചി​ത്വ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​ക്ക​കം പേ​ര് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 9164871716. ഇ​മെ​യി​ൽ: denhmsbc2024@gmail.com

    TAGS:wall painting
    News Summary - Wall Painting Competition
