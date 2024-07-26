Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ട്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ട് ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു; ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    wall collapsed
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന വീ​ട്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ക്ക​ട്ട​യി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ടി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ വീ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ 17കാ​ര​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം. വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ വി​രു​ന്നു വ​ന്ന മു​ൽ​കി കൊ​ൾ​നാ​ടി​ലെ എം. ​ശൈ​ലേ​ഷാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ചോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്. വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:house wall collapseObituary News
    News Summary - Wall Collapsed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick