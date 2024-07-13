Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വോ​യ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​യോ​ഗ​വും പ്ര​ഥ​മ അം​ഗ​ത്വ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കി​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ജി​യോ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൻ അ​ജി​ത പി​ള്ള പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: +919845065075

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Voice of World Malayali
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick