Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യാ​ന...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യാ​ന ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മം: മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    police case
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യാ​ന ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ ഉ​പ്പ​ള​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​സ്. പി​താ​വി​ന്‍റെ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് ക്ലെ​യിം ക​മ്പ​നി നി​ര​സി​ച്ച​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ പി​ഴ​വാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​സ​ഭ്യം വി​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യും കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് മു​തി​രു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി. സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യെ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച​താ​യും പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:assaultMalayali Arrest
    News Summary - Violence in hospital
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick