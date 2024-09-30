Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    30 Sep 2024 3:16 AM GMT
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 3:16 AM GMT

    വി​ജ​യ​ദ​ശ​മി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ

    വി​ജ​യ​ദ​ശ​മി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹൊ​സ്കോ​ട്ട​യി​ലെ ശ്രീ​ഭ​ദ്രാ ദേ​വീ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി വി​ജ​യ​ദ​ശ​മി മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ 12 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഒ​ന്നാം ദി​വ​സം രാ​വി​ലെ 5.30ന് ​നി​ർ​മാ​ല്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പ്ര​സാ​ദ ഊ​ട്ട് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പൂ​ജ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ഖ്യ പൂ​ജാ​രി ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ന​ൻ പോ​റ്റി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9845308530

