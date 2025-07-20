Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവി​ഭു ബ​ക്രു...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 10:06 AM IST

    വി​ഭു ബ​ക്രു ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​ഭു ബ​ക്രു ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് വി​ഭു ബ​ക്രു​വി​ന് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ താ​വ​ർ ച​ന്ദ് ഗ​ഹ് ലോ​ട്ട്

    പൂ​ച്ചെ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളു​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ചു​തി​യ ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സാ​യി വി​ഭു ബ​ക്രു (59) ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. രാ​ജ്ഭ​വ​നി​ലെ ഗ്ലാ​സ് ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ താ​വ​ർ ച​ന്ദ് ഗ​ഹ് ലോ​ട്ട് സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ ചൊ​ല്ലി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്തു.

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ, നി​യ​മ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ബ​സ​വ​രാ​ജ് ഹൊ​ര​ട്ടി, മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​ർ, ജ​ഡ്ജു​മാ​ർ, മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarnatakaKarnataka High CourtKarnataka High Court Chief Justice
    News Summary - Vibhu Bakru takes charge as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X