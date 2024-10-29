Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    29 Oct 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    29 Oct 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​ത് 5714 ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി മോ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ൾ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​ത് 5714 ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ഇ​തി​ൽ 4210 എ​ണ്ണം പൊ​ലീ​സ് വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ന്ന 1504 എ​ണ്ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

