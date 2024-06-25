Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 25 Jun 2024 2:09 AM GMT
Updated On 25 Jun 2024 2:09 AM GMT
വന്ദേഭാരത് പരീക്ഷണയോട്ടം വിജയംtext_fields
News Summary - Vandebharat trial run successful
ബംഗളൂരു: മധുരയില്നിന്ന് ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് പുതിയ വന്ദേഭാരത് സര്വിസ് ട്രയല് റണ് വിജയകരം. എട്ട് മണിക്കൂറാണ് സമയം. പരീക്ഷണ ഓട്ടത്തില് രാവിലെ 5:15നു മധുര റെയില്വേ സ്റ്റേഷനില്നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.15ന് ബംഗളൂരു ബയ്യപ്പനഹള്ളിയിലെ എസ്.എം.വി.ടി ടെര്മിനലിലെത്തി. തിരികെ ബംഗളൂരു എസ്.എം.വി.ടിയില്നിന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.45ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് രാത്രി 10:25ന് മധുരയിലെത്തി.
