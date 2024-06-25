Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    വ​ന്ദേ​ഭാ​ര​ത് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​യോ​ട്ടം വി​ജ​യം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ധു​ര​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ വ​ന്ദേ​ഭാ​ര​ത് സ​ര്‍വി​സ് ട്ര​യ​ല്‍ റ​ണ്‍ വി​ജ​യ​ക​രം. എ​ട്ട് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റാ​ണ് സ​മ​യം. പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ ഓ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ രാ​വി​ലെ 5:15നു ​മ​ധു​ര റെ​യി​ല്‍വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 1.15ന് ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ എ​സ്‌.​എം.​വി.​ടി ടെ​ര്‍മി​ന​ലി​ലെ​ത്തി. തി​രി​കെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​സ്‌.​എം.​വി.​ടി​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 1.45ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് രാ​ത്രി 10:25ന് ​മ​ധു​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Trial RunVandebharat
    News Summary - Vandebharat trial run successful
