Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവാ​ൽ​മീ​കി മ​ഹാ​നാ​യ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 8:32 AM IST

    വാ​ൽ​മീ​കി മ​ഹാ​നാ​യ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ -​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    siddaramaiah
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ മ​ഹ​ർ​ഷി വാ​ൽ​മീ​കി വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സ​മാ​യ രാ​മാ​യ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ മ​ഹാ​നാ​യ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ഹ​ർ​ഷി വാ​ൽ​മീ​കി​യെ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ.

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മ​ഹ​ർ​ഷി വാ​ൽ​മീ​കി ത​പോ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന മ​ഹ​ർ​ഷി​യു​ടെ വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ശേ​ഷം സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    515 ആ​ർ​മി ക​ർ​മ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വാ​ൽ​മീ​കി ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Siddaramaiahmetro newsValmiki Maharshi
    News Summary - Valmiki is a great writer-siddaramaiah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X