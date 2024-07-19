Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    19 July 2024 3:37 AM GMT
    19 July 2024 3:37 AM GMT

    വാ​ല്മീ​കി കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ഴി​മ​തി: ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു

    BJP March against Valmiki corporation scam
    വാ​ല്മീ​കി കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ ഫ​ണ്ട് ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​ടി​നെ​തി​രെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​ധാ​ൻ സൗ​ധ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വാ​ല്മീ​കി കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ ഫ​ണ്ട് ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​ടി​നെ​തി​രെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​ധാ​ൻ സൗ​ധ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ രാ​ജി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം. വി​ധാ​ൻ സൗ​ധ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച് ക​യ​റാ​നു​ള്ള ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ ശ്ര​മം പൊ​ലീ​സ് ബ​ലം പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ദ​ലി​ത് വി​രു​ദ്ധ, ആ​ദി​വാ​സി വി​രു​ദ്ധ മു​ഖ​മാ​ണ് അ​ഴി​മ​തി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ​തെ​ന്ന് ബി.​ജെ.​പി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ബി.​വൈ. വി​ജ​യേ​ന്ദ്ര കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

