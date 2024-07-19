Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 July 2024 3:37 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 July 2024 3:37 AM GMT
വാല്മീകി കോർപറേഷൻ അഴിമതി: ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രതിഷേധം പൊലീസ് തടഞ്ഞുtext_fields
News Summary - Valmiki Corporation scam
ബംഗളൂരു: വാല്മീകി കോർപറേഷനിലെ ഫണ്ട് ക്രമക്കേടിനെതിരെ ബി.ജെ.പി നടത്തിയ വിധാൻ സൗധ മാർച്ച് പൊലീസ് തടഞ്ഞു. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ രാജി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടായിരുന്നു പ്രതിഷേധം. വിധാൻ സൗധ പരിസരത്തേക്ക് അതിക്രമിച്ച് കയറാനുള്ള ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ ശ്രമം പൊലീസ് ബലം പ്രയോഗിച്ച് തടഞ്ഞു. കോൺഗ്രസ് സർക്കാറിന്റെ ദലിത് വിരുദ്ധ, ആദിവാസി വിരുദ്ധ മുഖമാണ് അഴിമതിയിലൂടെ തെളിഞ്ഞതെന്ന് ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷൻ ബി.വൈ. വിജയേന്ദ്ര കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തി.
