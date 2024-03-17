Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2024 5:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2024 5:39 AM GMT

    വി.​ സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ ബി.​ജെ.​പി തെ​ര.​ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ

    Karnataka BJP Workers
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ ഊ​ർ​ജ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി. ​സു​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.​ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​യ സു​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ ബി.​ജെ.​പി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​ണ്.

