Madhyamam
    15 Jun 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    യു.​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ: നാ​ളെ മെ​ട്രോ ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യു.​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി സി​വി​ൽ പ്രി​ലി​മി​ന​റി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മെ​ട്രോ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ നേ​ര​ത്തേ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റി​ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടും. ച​ല്ല​ഘ​ട്ട, വൈ​റ്റ് ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ്, നാ​ഗ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര, സി​ൽ​ക്ക് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യു​ട്ട് എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റി​ന് മെ​ട്രോ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് ബി.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​സി.​എ​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    sidekick