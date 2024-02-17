Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 3:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 3:33 AM GMT

    ഉ​ണ്ണി​മാ​യ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ

    ഉ​ണ്ണി​മാ​യ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ
    ഉ​ണ്ണി​മാ​യ​യെ കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് കോ​ട​തി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി എ​ന്ന് സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശ്രീ​മ​തി എ​ന്ന ഉ​ണ്ണി​മാ​യ​യെ കോ​ട​തി മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സം ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.2011 ന​വം​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​ക​ബ്ബി​നാ​ലെ ഹെ​ബ്രി​യി​ലെ സ​ദാ​ശി​വ ഗൗ​ഡ​യെ ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​യാ​ണ്.ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ന​വം​ബ​റി​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ ഉ​ണ്ണി​മാ​യ​യെ കോ​ട​തി വാ​റ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ചെ​ന്ന് കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത് കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

