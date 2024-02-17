Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    17 Feb 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    17 Feb 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    സം​യു​ക്ത ക​ർ​ഷ​ക പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    സം​യു​ക്ത ക​ർ​ഷ​ക പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം
    കെ.​ആ​ർ. പു​രം താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക​ർ​ഷ​ക പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​യു​ക്ത കി​സാ​ൻ മോ​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ​യും കേ​ന്ദ്ര തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സം​യു​ക്താ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി വി​രു​ദ്ധ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കെ.​ആ​ർ. പു​രം താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. സി.​ഐ.​ടി.​യു നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​താ​പ് സിം​ഹ, ഗോ​പാ​ല​ഗൗ​ഡ, ന​ഞ്ചേ ഗൗ​ഡ, മു​നി​രാ​ജ്, സി. ​ര​മേ​ശ്, ഗൗ​ര​മ്മ, ശ​ര​ണ​പ്പ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsFarmers ProtestKisan Morcha
