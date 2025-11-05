വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് യൂനിഫോം വിതരണം ചെയ്തു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Nov 2025 9:19 AM IST
5 Nov 2025 9:19 AM IST
വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് യൂനിഫോം വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Uniforms distributed to students
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം നെലമംഗലയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നെലമംഗല അംബേദ്കർ നഗരി ഗവ. വിദ്യാലയത്തിലെ 80 ഓളം കുട്ടികൾക്കും ദാനോജി പാളയത്തിലുള്ള ഗവ. സ്കൂളിലെ 40 ഓളം കുട്ടികൾക്കും യൂനിഫോം വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ജോസ്ഗിരി എജുക്കേഷനൽ ട്രസ്റ്റാണ് സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്തത്.
ട്രസ്റ്റ് ചെയർമാനും സമാജം എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് മെംബറുമായ ജിതിൻ കെ. ജോസ് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് മെംബർ എ.വി. ഗോപാൽ, സെക്രട്ടറി മിനി നന്ദകുമാർ, കൺവീനർ ഉതുപ്പ് ജോർജ്, രക്ഷാധികാരികളായ യു.എൻ. രവീന്ദ്രൻ, വൈ. ജോർജ്, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് മെംബർ ബിജു ചുങ്കത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
