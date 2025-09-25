Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 Sept 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 Sept 2025 11:14 AM IST

    'ഉ​ഫു​ക്’ ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സെ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ഉ​ഫു​ക്’ ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സെ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള-​ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സെ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബി​ൻ

    റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ‘ഉ​ഫു​ക്’- സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള-​ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഐ.​ടി - ടെ​ക്ക് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സെ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബി​ൻ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ കേ​ര​ള ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പാ​ലം, എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​ടി കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സ​ഹ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    News Summary - Ufuk organized scientific and technical session
