    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    മു​രു​ഡേ​ശ്വ​രി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​രു​ഡേ​ശ്വ​രി​ൽ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കു​ളി​ക്കാ​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ്ര​ഹ്മാ​വ​റി​ലെ മൗ​ല​വി ഇ​സ്മാ​ഈ​ൽ (22), തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ത്ത യു​വാ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. മു​രു​ഡേ​ശ്വ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDrownedYouth
    News Summary - Two youths drown in sea in Murudeshwar
