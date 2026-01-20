Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകുമാരധാര നദിയിൽ രണ്ട്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jan 2026 9:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jan 2026 9:09 AM IST

    കുമാരധാര നദിയിൽ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കുമാരധാര നദിയിൽ രണ്ട് യുവാക്കൾ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ജീ​ത്, ഹ​രി​പ്ര​സാ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​യി​ലെ കു​ൽ​കു​ണ്ടി​ന് സ​മീ​പം കു​മാ​ര​ധാ​ര ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. സു​ള്ള്യ കൊ​ല്ല്‌​മൊ​ഗ്രു വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലെ ജ​യ​റാ​മി​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​പു​ത്ര​ൻ സു​ജീ​ത് കോ​ൽ​മൊ​ഗ​ര (28), ഗോ​പാ​ൽ നാ​യ​രു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ഹ​രി​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് കൊ​ല്ല​മൊ​ഗ​ര (39) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.നീ​ന്താ​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ സു​ജീ​ത് ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത് ക​ണ്ട ഹ​രി​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ചാ​ടി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​രു​വ​രും മു​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ യു.​ഡി.​ആ​ർ ന​മ്പ​ർ 02/2026, സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ 194 ബി.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് പ്ര​കാ​രം കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:metroriverdrown deathDeaths
    News Summary - Two youths drown in Kumaradhara river
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X