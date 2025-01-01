Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightരാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST

    രാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ പ്രതികൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ രാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി ക​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ട​പ്പാ​ടി കോ​ട്ടെ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ കെ. ​അ​ക്ബ​ർ (32), ഉ​ച്ചി​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ക്ദും അ​ലി (28) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Two youths arrested with Rasalhari
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X