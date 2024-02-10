Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:38 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ലഹരിവിരുദ്ധ സ്ക്വാഡ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തവർ
    ലഹരിവിരുദ്ധ സ്ക്വാഡ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തവർ


    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബൊ​ണ്ടേ​ൽ മൈ​താ​ന​ത്ത് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടു യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ല​ഹ​രി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ സ്ക്വാ​ഡ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​എം. ഹി​മാ​നി​ഷ് (26), കൊ​ടേ​കാ​റി​ലെ പി. ​പ​വ​ൻ​രാ​ജ് (27) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​വി​ധ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​വീ​ണ​ത്.

    TAGS:drugsYouthsarrestBengaluru News
