Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:45 AM GMT

    അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    accident
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പു​ണെ-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഹൈ​വേ ബൈ​പാ​സ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഗോ​കു​ല്‍ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ധാ​രാ​വ​തി ഹ​നു​മാ​ൻ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ സ്‌​കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ല്‍ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    സോ​ഫ്‌​റ്റ്‌​വെ​യ​ർ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഗോ​പാ​ല്‍കൃ​ഷ്ണ (27), സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ് (26) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. നോ​ർ​ത്ത് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ്.

