Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 5:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 5:52 AM GMT

    പീ​ഡ​നം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    A couple who forced the young woman to convert by threatening to publish her private pictures were arrested
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​വാ​ഹ​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് ത​നി​ച്ച് തി​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പോ​സ്കോ ചു​മ​ത്തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. കൊ​ല്ല്യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ കെ. ​ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ർ (51), എം. ​ര​ത്നാ​ക​ർ(50) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ കു​ട്ടി ഉ​ള്ളാ​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധു​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ വി​വാ​ഹ​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Sexual AssaultArrestMetro News
