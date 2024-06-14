Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ലി​ന ജ​ലം കു​ടി​ച്ച്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    മ​ലി​ന ജ​ലം കു​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    dirty water
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മാ​ലി​ന്യം ക​ല​ർ​ന്ന ജ​ലം കു​ടി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തു​മ​കു​രു​വി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ധു​ഗി​രി ചി​ന്ന​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ചി​ക്ക​ക​ദാ​സ​പ്പ (76), പെ​ദ്ദ​ണ്ണ (72) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്ത കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ലി​ന​ജ​ലം ക​ല​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. തു​മ​കു​രു ജി​ല്ല ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള മ​ന്ത്രി കൂ​ടി​യാ​യ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​ജി. പ​ര​മേ​ശ്വ​ര ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​രെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDeathDirty Water
