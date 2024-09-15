Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ ഗേ​റ്റി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ല്ലെ​ദേ​വ​റ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ കെ. ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ർ (38), വി. ​രാ​ഘ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര (40) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മു​ഡി​ഗെ​രെ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ടി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ടൗ​ൺ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccidentDeath News
    News Summary - Two people died after being hit by an autorickshaw
