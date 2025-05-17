Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 17 May 2025 9:46 AM IST
    date_range 17 May 2025 9:46 AM IST

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കോ​ലാ​ർ ബം​ഗാ​ർ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ഭു​വ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ഗ​രാ​ജു, വെ​ങ്ക​ട​പു​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി രാ​മ​പ്പ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ഹു​ന​സ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി പാ​ല​ത്തി​നു സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗാ​ർ​പേ​ട്ട് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ പി​ടി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 80,000 രൂ​പ വി​ല​മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന 1.1 കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Drug CaseArrestBangalore News
    News Summary - Two people arrested with cannabis
