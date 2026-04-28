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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വാഹനാപകടം;...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2026 4:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2026 4:42 PM IST

    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; രണ്ടു മലയാളി യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

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    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; രണ്ടു മലയാളി യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
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    ബംഗളൂരു: രാംനഗറില്‍ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ടു മലയാളി യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. വയനാട് പുല്‍പ്പള്ളി കബനിഗിരി സ്വദേശി അജിത് കുമാര്‍ (36), കസര്‍കോട് വെള്ളരിക്കുണ്ട് സ്വദേശി സുബിന്‍ (37) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഏഴോടെ ബംഗളൂരു-മൈസൂരു എക്സ്പ്രസ് പാതയിലാണ് അപകടം. ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന അജിത് കുമാറിന്‍റെ വാഹനം ഡിവൈഡറില്‍ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹങ്ങള്‍ രാം നഗര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. പോസ്റ്റ്മോര്‍ട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷം ബന്ധുക്കള്‍ക്ക് വിട്ടുനല്‍കും.

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    TAGS:Accident DeathDeath News
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