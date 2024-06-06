Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് ര​ണ്ട് വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    lightening
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളു​രു: ഹാ​സ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ അ​ർ​ക്ക​ൽ​ഗു​ഡി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ണി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ട് വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​ർ മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ​ഗു​ഡ് ദൊ​ഡ്ഡ​മ​ഗ്ഗ വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലെ ദ്യാ​വ​മ്മ (60), പു​ട്ട​മ്മ (60) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മാ​രി​ഗൗ​ഡ, ഉ​ഷ, സ​രോ​ജ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ദ്യാ​വ​മ്മ​യും പു​ട്ട​മ്മ​യും ത​ൽ​ക്ഷ​ണം മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ർ​ക്ക​ൽ​ഗു​ഡ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ. എ. ​മ​ഞ്ജു പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDeath NewsLightening
    News Summary - Two housewives killed by lightening in Hassan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick