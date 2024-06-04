Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    drowned death
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​ബ​ല്ലാ​പു​ര​യി​ലെ ദ​ണ്ഡി​ഗാ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ മും​ബൈ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ആ​ലി​യ പ​ട്ടേ​ൽ (17), സോ​യ പ​ട്ടേ​ൽ (14) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ നീ​ന്താ​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഗൗ​രി​ബി​ദ​നൂ​രി​ലെ ബ​ന്ധു​വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ. മ​ഞ്ചെ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDeath News
    News Summary - Two girls drown in dam and died
