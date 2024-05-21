Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:18 AM GMT

    ഉ​ഡു​പ്പിയിൽ മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മു​ങ്ങി​മ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള​റി​ഞ്ഞ് എ​ത്തി​യ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും പൊ​ലീ​സും

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ൽ മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഒ​രേ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മു​ങ്ങി മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ജേ​ക​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ ശി​ർ​ലാ​ലു​വി​ൽ ഹ​രീ​ഷ് പൂ​ജാ​രി (48), സ​ഹോ​ദ​രീ പു​ത്ര​ൻ റി​തേ​ഷ് (18) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.ഉ​ബ്റേ​ലു ഗു​ണ്ടി കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​യ റി​തേ​ഷി​നെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ഹ​രീ​ഷും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:FishingDrownedUdupi
    News Summary - Two drowned while fishing in Udupi
