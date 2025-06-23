Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2025 10:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2025 10:48 AM IST

    ര​ണ്ടു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ര​ണ്ടു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ്, ഹ​നു​മ​ന്ത്    

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​രി​ഗ​നൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ന്ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള ഗു​ഡ്ഡ തി​മ്മ​പ്പ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ചെ​ക്ക്ഡാ​മി​ൽ നീ​ന്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ക​രി​ഗ​ന്നൂ​രി​ലെ ആ​ർ.​ബി‌.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​ൻ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ ഹ​നു​മ​ന്ത് (14), അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് (14) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹൊ​സ​പേ​ട്ട് റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Obitury newsBangalore News
    News Summary - Two children drowned and lost life
