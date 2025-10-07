Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:10 PM IST

    കുളത്തിൽ വീണു രണ്ടു കുട്ടികൾ മരിച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ക​ലേ​ഷ്പൂ​ർ ഒ​സ്സു​രുവി​​ലെ തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഐ.​ബി.​സി തോ​ട്ടം തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​ണ​യ് (ഏ​ഴ്), നി​ഷാ​ന്ത് (അ​ഞ്ച്) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കാ​ൽ വ​ഴു​തി വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ദൃ​ക്‌​സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​ർ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ഉ​ട​ൻ ക​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​രു​വ​രും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:child deathaccidental deathmetro newstop news
    News Summary - Two Children Die After Falling into Pond
