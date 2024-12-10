Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 4:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 4:53 AM GMT

    കോ​ദി ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കോ​ദി ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ധ​ന​രാ​ജ്, ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ന്താ​പു​രം കോ​ദി ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്ന് സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്മാ​രി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. അ​മ്പാ​രു വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലെ മൂ​ടു​ബാ​ഗെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ദാ​മോ​ദ​ർ പ്ര​ഭു​വി​ന്‍റെ​യും ചി​ത്ര​ക​ലാ പ്ര​ഭു​വി​ന്‍റെ​യും മ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ (18), ധ​ന​രാ​ജ് (23) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ധ​നു​ഷി​നെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ബീ​ച്ച് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

