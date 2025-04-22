Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2025 9:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2025 9:21 AM IST

    ര​ണ്ട് ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കി

    ര​ണ്ട് ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കി
    ഉ​ദ​യ് കോ​ട്ടി​യ​ൻ, ക​മ​ലാ​ക്ഷ ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഉ​ദ​യ് കോ​ട്ടി​യ​നെ​യും ജി​ല്ല ബി.​ജെ.​പി റൈ​ത്ത മോ​ർ​ച്ച പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ക​മ​ലാ​ക്ഷ ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​റി​നെ​യും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ആ​റു വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കി. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ പാ​ൽ ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ക ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഇ​രു നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക അം​ഗ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ആ​റ് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഉ​ട​ന​ടി പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രു​ത്തി പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

