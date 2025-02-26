Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    26 Feb 2025 10:57 AM IST
    26 Feb 2025 10:57 AM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നുമായി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നുമായി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സി​റ്റി ക്രൈം ​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് (സി.​സി.​ബി) പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വേ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ നി​രോ​ധി​ത മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നാ​യ എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ ക​ട​ത്തി വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ, ര​ണ്ട് മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, സു​സു​ക്കി സ്‌​കൂ​ട്ട​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷെ​യ്ഖ് സി​ക്ക​ന്ദ​ർ (22), മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് തൗ​ഫീ​ഖ് (29) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Crime NewsDrugs Case
