Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    11 Oct 2024 2:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 Oct 2024 2:48 AM GMT

    ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക സ​ഭ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത മ​ണ​ൽ വാ​ര​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക സ​ഭ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​വി​ൻ ജെ​റോം ഡി​സൂ​സ​യെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു എ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പ​ഡു​വി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​താ​ഉ​ല്ല (40), മ​ർ​ണ​മി​ക്ക​ട്ട​യി​ലെ തൗ​സീ​ർ എ​ന്ന പ​ട്ടോ​ൺ​ജി തൗ​ചി (31) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

