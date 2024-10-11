Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 2:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 2:48 AM GMT
കത്തോലിക്ക സഭ അധ്യക്ഷനെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Two arrested in case of attacking Catholic church president
മംഗളൂരു: അനധികൃത മണൽ വാരൽ പരിശോധിക്കുകയായിരുന്ന കത്തോലിക്ക സഭ അധ്യക്ഷൻ ആൽവിൻ ജെറോം ഡിസൂസയെ ആക്രമിക്കുകയും ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു എന്ന പരാതിയിൽ രണ്ടുപേരെ മംഗളൂരു റൂറൽ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പഡുവിലെ മുഹമ്മദ് അതാഉല്ല (40), മർണമിക്കട്ടയിലെ തൗസീർ എന്ന പട്ടോൺജി തൗചി (31) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
